Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Birks Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.51. 36,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Birks Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Birks Group Company Profile
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
- Could BurgerFi Be the Next Shake Shack Arising?
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.