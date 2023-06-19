Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.51. 36,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Birks Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Birks Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Birks Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.