BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $316,437.60

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $24.28 million and $316,437.60 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009386 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002168 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002801 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,004,200 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.