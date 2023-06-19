Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE BMY traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.16. 19,394,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

