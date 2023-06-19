Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 106 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,257. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

