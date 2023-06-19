Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.64. 162,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

