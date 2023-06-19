Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.58. 8,469,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,419. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

