Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.44. 3,474,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

