Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 265,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $15.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $868.11. 6,829,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,599. The stock has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $697.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.