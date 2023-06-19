Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Update

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BBW stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 282,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,681. The company has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

