Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in American Tower by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $192.89 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

