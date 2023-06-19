Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.9% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.92. The company has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

