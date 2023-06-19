Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.11 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,992 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $9,221,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 43.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

