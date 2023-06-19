Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.51 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,272 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

