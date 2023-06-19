Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,128 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.78 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

