Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.82. 952,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,329. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

