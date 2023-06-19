Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in May

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,299,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 3,641,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,124.4 days.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.65. 13,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellnex Telecom (CLNXF)
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
- Could BurgerFi Be the Next Shake Shack Arising?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.