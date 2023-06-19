Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in May

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,299,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 3,641,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,124.4 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.65. 13,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.