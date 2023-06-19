Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires 683 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,218,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

UL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

