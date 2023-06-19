Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Liberty Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 405,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

LBTYK stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,039. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

