Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 65,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $732,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 817,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $732,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 817,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,940,828 shares of company stock valued at $27,237,222 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

PLTR traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. 90,696,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,868,527. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

