City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

City Office REIT stock remained flat at $5.52 during midday trading on Monday. 546,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,352. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $220.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in City Office REIT by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

