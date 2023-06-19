City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
City Office REIT stock remained flat at $5.52 during midday trading on Monday. 546,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,352. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $220.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
