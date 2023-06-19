Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.8 %

CLF traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $16.47. 10,194,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,159,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

