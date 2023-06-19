Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on Collective Mining in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Collective Mining Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNLMF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,097. Collective Mining has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

