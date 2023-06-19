Compound Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Compound has a market capitalization of $214.84 million and $10.39 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $28.06 or 0.00106256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00051879 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017030 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003792 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 184.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,655,955 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,655,935.19469108 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 28.23286895 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $9,222,832.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

