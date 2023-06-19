Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
CRF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,115. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $10.45.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.33%.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.
Featured Articles
