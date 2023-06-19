CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

