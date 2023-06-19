CRA Financial Services LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $287.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

