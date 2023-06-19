CRA Financial Services LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 125.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 1.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,702 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 580,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 343,442 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 457,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after buying an additional 67,539 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 152,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 89,691 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $701.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

