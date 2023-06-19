Cypress Financial Planning LLC Buys 5,073 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $161.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

