Cypress Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after buying an additional 2,516,702 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 580,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 343,442 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 287,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 190,622 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $5,345,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,125,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $34.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $701.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.