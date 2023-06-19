Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 258,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 71,932 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFIV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 473,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

