Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.92. 1,391,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

