DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 9.3% in May

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,300 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

DSL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 272,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,618. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

