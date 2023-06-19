Drake & Associates LLC Has $11.19 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 5.5% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $41.50. 1,921,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,456. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

