Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 750 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,543. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.15. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

