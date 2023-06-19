East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.43. 2,175,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,235,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in East West Bancorp by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

