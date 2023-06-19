easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 550 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.63) to GBX 550 ($6.88) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.44) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.63) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.51) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.38) to GBX 400 ($5.01) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 575.50 ($7.20).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Down 0.2 %

easyJet stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 506 ($6.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,378. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.29). The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8,433.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 494.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 461.46.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.