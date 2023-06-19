Elastos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $566,807.04 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Elastos has a total market cap of $35.51 million and $566,807.04 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00006519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

