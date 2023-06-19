EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

