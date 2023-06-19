EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. EOS has a market cap of $687.40 million and $92.50 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002343 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009418 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002707 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002656 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003097 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,094,437,727 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
