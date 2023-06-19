Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 19th (BASFY, BDRFY, BKS, DS, ENT, FGROY, FITGF, GRPTF, GWRS, IDS)

Jun 19th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 19th:

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 220 ($2.75) price target on the stock.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 400 ($5.01) target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.63) price target on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.01) target price on the stock.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 4,265 ($53.37) target price on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

