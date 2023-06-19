Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 19th (BASFY, BDRFY, BKS, DS, ENT, FGROY, FITGF, GRPTF, GWRS, IDS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 19th:

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 220 ($2.75) price target on the stock.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 400 ($5.01) target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.63) price target on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.01) target price on the stock.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 4,265 ($53.37) target price on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

