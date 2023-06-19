ERC20 Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.50 million and $129.11 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018590 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014916 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,937.29 or 0.99893823 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002429 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0092529 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $338.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.