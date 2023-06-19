Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Tops $227,475.92

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00004499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $83.83 million and $227,475.92 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,409.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00290248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00516891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00057509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.56 or 0.00399698 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,547,541 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

