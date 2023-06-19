Ergo Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Ergo has a total market cap of $84.21 million and approximately $377,585.36 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00004436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,899.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00289000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00515399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00057102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.70 or 0.00396652 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,561,770 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

