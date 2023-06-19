Fetch.ai Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $151.48 million and approximately $31.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00042642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00031898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,217,217 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.