FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Down 13.2% in May

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FGI Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in FGI Industries by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 208,360 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of FGI Industries from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

FGI Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.78. 20,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,019. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.47. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. FGI Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that FGI Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

