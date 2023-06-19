First PREMIER Bank Boosts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

