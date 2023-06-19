First PREMIER Bank Buys 1,530 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $217.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.61 and its 200-day moving average is $210.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.