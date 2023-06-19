First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $155.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,361,066 shares of company stock worth $1,798,417,169. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

