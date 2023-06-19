First PREMIER Bank Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,109,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,029,000 after acquiring an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.