First PREMIER Bank Has $213,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 228,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 252,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $58.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

